May 31 is last chance to apply for MDC’s first elk hunts in fall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missouri hunters that the application period ends May 31 for Missouri’s first elk hunts this fall.

MDC will offer Missourians the state’s first elk-hunting season in modern history starting this October. MDC will issue five permits for hunting bull elk with four being general permits for the public and one permit reserved for qualifying area landowners. For more information on elk hunting in Missouri, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/elk.

Applicants must be Missouri residents at least 11 years of age by the first day of the hunt. Those selected to receive a permit must have their hunter-education certification or be exempt by age before they may purchase the permit.

Apply for the random elk-permit drawing online by May 31 at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

Applicants can check to see if they have been selected for an elk-hunting permit online starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits after logging into “Manage Your Account” and selecting “View My Special Hunt History.” 

Missouri’s first pending elk hunt comes after years of restoration efforts of the once-native species by MDC, numerous partners including the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and many supporters including local communities and area landowners. Learn more about elk restoration in Missouri at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZYJ.

