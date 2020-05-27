UPDATE: Vermont State Police expands search for Underhill shooting suspect to Colchester

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police expands search for Underhill shooting suspect to Colchester

COLCHESTER, Vt. (Wednesday, May 27, 2020) — As the investigation into Wednesday morning’s shooting in Underhill continues, the Vermont State Police search for suspect Evan Labonte has expanded to Colchester.

Police are on scene in the vicinity of the intersection of U.S. Routes 2 & 7 and Creek Farm Plaza in Colchester. Multiple police agencies and resources are on the scene, including the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit, the Colchester Police Department, the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

People in the area are advised to be cautious and alert while the police activity is underway. Anyone with information about Labonte’s whereabouts should immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

***Initial news release, 9:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020, in the town of Underhill, and asking the public to stay alert while the suspect remains at large.

The shooting occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at 50 Meadow Lane. The suspect, identified as Evan Labonte, 24, of Fairfax, shot a 29-year-old man multiple times in a vehicle outside the home. The victim has been transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington for treatment; his current condition is unknown.

Following the shooting, Labonte fled the scene on foot. It is unclear in what direction Labonte might have been traveling, or whether he had access to a vehicle.

Labonte is described as a slim white man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweater and low-hanging jeans. Labonte might still be armed with the handgun used in the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Labonte should not approach him and instead immediately call 911 or the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

The investigation into the shooting is in its earliest stages. Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, joined by members of the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division, are responding the incident.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Members of the public should avoid Meadow Lane in Underhill while the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation or the whereabouts of Labonte is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

Media is asked to stage at the Underhill Jericho Fire Department on Vermont Route 15.

No further information is currently available. Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

