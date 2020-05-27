Moderna, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Company insiders allegedly sold over $80 million of Moderna shares prior to the stock’s recent drop.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Moderna, Inc. ("Moderna") (NASDAQ: MRNA) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



The investigation focuses on whether the company and its executives misled investors concerning the viability of the Moderna’s lead drug candidate, a vaccine candidate against novel coronavirus. In addition, on May 27th, 2020, Statnews reported that five top executives of Moderna sold more than $89 million of stock this year, thereby directly benefiting from the allegedly misleading statements concerning the company’s vaccine.

