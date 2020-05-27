I-579 Veterans Bridge Washing Starts Thursday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on the northbound approach from the I-579 Veterans Bridge to I-279 (Parkway North) HOV lanes in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, May 28 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, June 12 on the northbound approach from the Veterans Bridge to the I-279 HOV lanes over the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

