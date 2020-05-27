Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-579 Veterans Bridge Washing Starts Thursday in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge washing activities on the northbound approach from the I-579 Veterans Bridge to I-279 (Parkway North) HOV lanes in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, May 28 weather permitting.

Bridge washing operations requiring lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through Friday, June 12 on the northbound approach from the Veterans Bridge to the I-279 HOV lanes over the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Crews from Michael Facchiano Contracting, Inc. will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

