PennDOT Asks Motorists to Watch for Maintenance Crews and Vehicles

Harrisburg, PA – During the warm months, PennDOT crews are involved in many projects throughout District 8’s eight south central Pennsylvania counties, and the state.

While many projects involve interstates and other high-volume roadways, motorists should be aware that they may encounter PennDOT maintenance crews or slow-moving work vehicles on less traveled roads in rural areas, as well.

Motorists should be aware that they may encounter PennDOT crews performing a wide range of maintenance activities, including bridge projects, crack sealing, seal coating (tar and chip), shoulder cutting, bridge cleaning and pipe replacement.

Additionally, they may encounter mowing, herbicide spraying and line painting vehicles at any time. Please allow plenty of room for them to operate.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well COVID-19 safety guidance, including protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

