Allison Scollar and God's Love We Deliver: The Importance of Giving Back and Helping the Less Fortunate

Times are difficult, especially the elderly and ill. Allison Scollar discusses her work with God's Love We Deliver and her passion for helping others.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is not always easy to be selfless; it requires a varying degree of time, energy, and the financial ability to be able to donate your time and service. There are a lot of ways that you can give back to those less fortunate; donating your time to feed the homeless is one, and for Allison Scollar , she gives a good portion of her time to help people struggling with illness and their families feel just a little bit better during their sickness by bringing food for them. Allison Scollar explains just what drives her to be so passionate about this, and why she works with God's Love We Deliver to help out.Allison Scollar's Drive to Help OthersEveryone has a reason as to why they do for others. Some reasons are more simple or complex than others, but the reason still exists. Some people may have been someone who needed help themselves, and in turn, wants to pay the help they got forward, or give to someone what they never had. On the other hand, some people are in a good spot and feel they could do more to help other people get to where they are. Allison Scollar's reason for helping the sick is pretty much as simple as being able to do so. As someone who is healthy and knows people not as fortunate in that area, Allison Scollar felt the push to help them. She volunteered for God's Love We Deliver, providing scrumptious meals to those who are suffering from an illness that prevents them from being able to reasonably shop and cook for themselves, and things were never the same after that. The more Allison helped, the more it filled her heart.God's Love We Deliver provides the ever-so-important stress relief that, frankly, we all need a little bit of, especially right now. We try our hardest to make sure that the stress a person's illness is placing on not only them but also their family and friends is reduced. Another thing that attracted Allison Scollar to it the most is that it is entirely free to the recipient; after all, many sick people are not able to earn a living, and what is the point of providing food they cannot afford? They do not slack on their food, either; they have dieticians on staff and make sure to the best of their ability that the meals are healthy for the recipients to consume (taking into account allergens and food intolerances). Allison Scollar also believes a great deal in the old adage that a family with full bellies is a happy one. Family, as well as motherhood, are huge driving forces for her; for Allison, working for God's Love We Deliver is basically giving her the opportunity to nurture many more people on top of her family. It is indeed a rare talent to be able to put yourself into the interests of others and care for them, and that nurturing skill is prominent in how Allison conducts herself. The best way to a person's heart is through their belly, and Allison aims to prove that every day.