Annual bridge inspections begin in northwest Minnesota June 1 (May 27, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. —– Motorists traveling in northwest Minnesota can expect short term delays and lane shifts on area bridges beginning June 1, as MnDOT crews begin annual bridge inspections. Motorists can expect traffic impacts and delays at the following locations:

Monday, June 1

  • Hwy 72- International Bridge, Baudette
    • Single lane of traffic controlled by an automated traffic light or flagger

Tuesday, June 2

  • Hwy 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks
    • Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

Wednesday, June 3

  • Highway 317- Grafton Bridge
    • Single lane of traffic controlled by an automated traffic light or flagger

Thursday, June 4

  • Hwy 2B- Sorlie Bridge, East Grand Forks
    • Lane reduction with minimal delays for motorists

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

