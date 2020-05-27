PSD Announces 6-3-20 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Issues Committee

The Issues Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted via teleconference. The Committee will identify agenda items for the September 21, 2020 meeting of the full Panel. A potential Panel position on national spent nuclear fuel policy will also be discussed. Potential topics for future VT NDCAP meetings may also be discussed. Any questions regarding this meeting may be directed to State Nuclear Engineer Tony Leshinskie at 802-272-1714 or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov. For more information, please see the press release regarding the Special Meeting.