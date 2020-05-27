Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,742 in the last 365 days.

PSD Announces 6-3-20 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Issues Committee

The Issues Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.  In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted via teleconference.  The Committee will identify agenda items for the September 21, 2020 meeting of the full Panel.  A potential Panel position on national spent nuclear fuel policy will also be discussed.  Potential topics for future VT NDCAP meetings may also be discussed. Any questions regarding this meeting may be directed to State Nuclear Engineer Tony Leshinskie at 802-272-1714 or Anthony.leshinskie@vermont.gov.  For more information, please see the press release regarding the Special Meeting.  

You just read:

PSD Announces 6-3-20 Special Meeting of the VT NDCAP Issues Committee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.