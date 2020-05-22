2020-05-22 12:56:58.59 $95,000 Jackpot Won In St. Charles County

2020-05-22 12:56:58.59

Christopher Schwartz of St. Peters has claimed a $95,000 Show Me Cash jackpot after matching all five numbers drawn in the Draw Game’s May 3 drawing. He purchased his winning ticket at Petro Mart, 914 Bryan Road, in O’Fallon.

The winning numbers for the May 3 drawing were 7, 19, 23, 28 and 38.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in St. Charles County won more than $47.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received $4.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $9.2 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of the programs that benefitted, visit MOLottery.com.