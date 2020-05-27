2020-05-27 12:49:38.413 $50,000 Scratchers Ticket Purchased in Kansas City

2020-05-27 12:49:38.413

Kansas City resident Victor Ibanez uncovered a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket he purchased at U.S. Fuels, 1301 Prospect Ave., in Kansas City.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 Scratchers ticket that allows players to win prizes by matching words uncovered in the crossword puzzle to words in the “your letters” box. There are over $1.6 million left in unclaimed prizes in the game, including another $50,000 top prize.

In the most recent fiscal year, more than $21.2 million went to education programs in Jackson County based on Lottery sales. Additionally, players in Jackson County won more than $120.5 million in prizes, and retailers received over $7.6 million in incentives during the same period.