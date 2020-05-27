Court of Appeals Designs Seminar to Help Law Students Impacted by COVID-19

The North Carolina Court of Appeals is responding to COVID-19’s impacts on law students by providing an online seminar this summer. The five-week series is designed to provide law students with practical knowledge and experience in what could otherwise be a lost summer for learning and application.

The seminar provides students with two benefits. First, a meaningful experience that can substitute for a traditional summer internship. Second, to provide students with substantive material to add to their resume to demonstrate a continued interest in expanding their legal knowledge and skills in these unprecedented times.

“We are eager to bring this seminar to students who are looking for meaningful experiences to help them further their interest in law and expanding their resumes,” said Chief Judge Linda McGee. “By participating in this seminar, students are demonstrating their continued interest in expanding their legal knowledge and skills in these unprecedented times.”

The seminar will focus on appellate practice from the trial court through the conclusion of the appellate process and will teach students about:

The structure of appellate review

How judges decide cases

The unique procedural and jurisdictional issues that arise on appeal

The emerging issues in civil and criminal law that frequently make their way to appellate courts

The seminar will be conducted via Webex, and will consist of interactive lectures, recommended readings, and suggested writing assignments. Lecturers will be Judge Richard Dietz and Judge Philip Berger Jr. of the Court of Appeals. In addition, students will have the option to volunteer for research assignments with Judge Dietz and Judge Berger to gain an insight into the work of an appellate law clerk.

The seminar will run from June 1 through July 1 and is offered at no cost to students interested in practicing in the North Carolina appellate courts. Students may register at NCcourts.gov.