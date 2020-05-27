Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Legal experts see tough road for jury trials while pandemic rages

Courthouse News Service

As the Covid-19 pandemic prevents people from gathering in courtrooms, courts throughout the United States are exploring new ways of preserving the right to trial by jury.

Texas just held its first virtual civil jury “trial” this week in Collin County, a one-day affair where jurors heard arguments over video conference and rendered a non-binding verdict.

The case involved a routine contract dispute over insurance coverage and the parties were able to mediate a resolution in a closed session afterward, but the online jury trial has been viewed as a bellwether for the digital courthouse.

