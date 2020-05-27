» News » 2020 » Missouri State Parks accepting nominations for thr...

Missouri State Parks accepting nominations for three members of Missouri Trails Advisory Board

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 27, 2020 – Missouri State Parks is now accepting nominations for three members to serve a three-year term on the Missouri Trails Advisory Board. The term period is Nov. 1, 2020 through Nov. 30, 2023. New board members are appointed based upon experience with trail use and trail construction, community involvement, trail user group participation, ability to represent other trail users, ability to devote adequate time to the duties, ADA knowledge and experience.

The three representative positions accepting nominations are for all-terrain vehicle riding, bicycling and accessibility.

Roles of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board include:

Review, score and rank applications and make recommendations to the Missouri State Parks’ Grants Management Section for funding.

Annually review the recreational trail project application and open selection process.

Develop project eligibility criteria, including sponsor eligibility.

For more information, visit mostateparks.com/page/61887/missouri-trails-advisory-board-members.

To nominate an individual for the Missouri Trails Advisory Board, please submit the following information:

The nomination form found on the Missouri State Parks’ website at: mostateparks.com/sites/mostateparks/files/MTAB%20Nomination%20Form.pdf Resume and/or other background information for the nominee Two letters of recommendation

Please submit electronically to mpsgrants@dnr.mo.gov. Electronic submission preferred. If electronic submission is not possible, please mail the nomination to the following address:

Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks Grants Management Section P.O. Box 176 Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176

The next scheduled meeting of the Missouri Trails Advisory Board is Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Please submit nomination form, resume and letters of recommendation to Missouri State Parks by August 1, 2020. If you have any questions, please call 573-751-0848.

The Missouri Trails Advisory Board consists of nine voting members appointed by the Missouri State Parks division director.

For more information about the Recreational Trails Program, visit mostateparks.com/page/61220/recreational-trails-program-rtp-grants.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

