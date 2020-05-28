PowerFluence Announces Partnership with AI Leader ZettaFox

PowerFluence

Two powerful teams join forces to drive business success with a market-leading AI platform

SOMERSET, NJ, USA, May 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

PowerFluence, an IT services firm, announced today that they have signed a teaming agreement with ZettaFox, a leader in Artificial Intelligence.

“We are very excited to be joining up with ZettaFox and their AI solution. They have a very successful track record of numerous implementations across industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Hospitality,” said Dileep Srinivasan, Founding Partner of PowerFluence.

The ZettaFox platform combines a powerful data analytics engine, leveraging various open source and proprietary algorithms and machine learning to provide a wide range of prescriptive and predictive outputs. Solutions have included Customer Analytics, Risk and Fraud Analytics and Optimized Next Gen Reporting.

"The ZettaFox team is thrilled to be joining up with PowerFluence,” said Patrick Zerbib, Managing Partner, ZettaFox, Inc. “They offer a unique combination of deep experience in the AI field, world class management team, and great market reach.”

“The ZettaFox engine is front-ended by a very robust data ingestion capability, taking in both structured and unstructured data linking into a sophisticated set of AI algorithms and machine learning,” said Peter Grambs, President, PowerFluence. “Their impressive list of successful customer implementations gives us a strong base to build upon.”

PowerFluence, located in Somerset, NJ, is an integration services company, focused on Salesforce and Mulesoft services, powered by an API led integration strategy. They specialize in enterprise Integration through Digital Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Cloud. In addition, to providing consulting and implementation services across the Salesforce.com ecosystem they have a specialized Center for Integration and Enablement (CIE) center that houses best practices and provides a Train-to-Hire service. Their management team comes from a strong background of senior positions at Booz Allen, Cognizant, and Atos.

ZettaFox provides consulting and software solutions in Advanced Analytics and Data Science to businesses in many industries. They have 10 + years of R&D and client engagement experience (under the ZettaFox name since 2015). Their team of data scientists, architects and programmers can be deployed worldwide. ZettaFox is a fully owned subsidiary of the Mazars Group, a global audit, accounting and consulting firm employing more than 40,000 professionals in 91 countries.



peter.grambs@PowerFluence.com

www.PowerFluence.com