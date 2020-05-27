Pastor Benny Hinn joins forces with Pastor Norman Quintero for the second day of food distribution to families in need
Another 4000 boxes will be distributed to families in need
on the second day, Pastors Benny Hinn and Norman Quintero will distribute the food as drive-thru style to keep social distancing and protect volunteers and the families participating in this event”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today NQR, CORP a California Non-for-Profit Corporation, will host the second consecutive day of free food distribution to families in need. Pastor Norman Quintero, CEO of NQR, CORP and Senior Pastor of Iglesia Getsemaní announced that over 4000 families were served on the first day of this free food distribution campaign. “This is the time to stand tall and help every family in need” said Pastor Quintero.
— Dr. Norman Quintero
In the first day of this food giveaway, NQR, CORP distributed food to thousands of families without any consideration besides blessing and helping families for months since the outbreak of the COVID Pandemic. “Today many people came stating how much they were praying for a helping hand on this time of uncertainty due to the Coronavirus crisis” Pastor Quintero added.
On Wednesday, May 27, Pastor Benny Hinn will join Pastor Quintero at the NQR, CORP facilities parking lot, located at 1411 Warner Ave, Tustin California 92780, for the second consecutive day of food distribution. The event will be hosted from 2:00-4:00 pm. The entire Southern California community is invited to this event.
Dr. Quintero noted, “on the second day, we will continue to distribute the food as drive-thru style to keep social distancing and avoid exposing either volunteers or the families participating in this event.”
All distributions are free of charge and there are no requisites for participation. The entire community is welcome to attend this event, regardless of any consideration.
About Us:
NQR, CORP has served the community for over 20 years. Dr. Norman Quintero serves as Senior Pastor and CEO of this non-for-profit organization. Since the emergence of COVID 19 crisis, NQR, CORP has distributed over one million pounds of food to families in need.
Press contact Information:
Dr. Norman Quintero
pastornorman@getsemani.us
Cell: 561-537-1986
Dr. Norman Quintero
NQR, CORP
5615371986
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter