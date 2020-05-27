Vishay Intertechnology Lowers TCR for TNPU e3 Series Ultra Precision Thin Film Flat Chip Resistors in 0603, 0805, and 1206 Case Sizes

Automotive Grade Products Offer Increased Accuracy With TCR Down to ± 2 ppm/K and Tight Tolerances Down to ± 0.02 %

Offering excellent long-term stability — for example, permitted maximum resistance change ≤ 0.05 % for 1,000 hours at rated power P 70 — the Vishay Draloric TNPU e3 series combines the proven reliability of the well-known TNPW e3 series with lower TCR and tighter tolerances down to ± 0.02 % for increased accuracy. This unique combination makes the AEC‑Q200 qualified resistors perfectly suited for applications such as operational amplifier circuits and sensors for test and measurement, automotive, industrial, medical, and telecommunications equipment.

The TNPU e3 series with TCR down ± 2 ppm/K is available in 0603, 0805, and 1206 case sizes, with resistance values from 500 Ω to 20 kΩ. Offering superior moisture resistivity (85 °C; 85 % RH), sulfur resistance in accordance to ASTM B 809, and a wide temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C, the resistors boast extremely stable operation that withstands even harsh environmental conditions.

The devices are suitable for processing on automatic SMD assembly systems and for automatic soldering using wave, reflow, or vapor phase. The resistors are RoHS-compliant, and their pure tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead (Pb)-containing soldering processes.

Device Specification Table:

Type TCR Tolerance Resistance Range TNPU0603 e3 ± 10 ppm/K ± 0.05 % 100 Ω to 100 kΩ ± 5 ppm/K ± 0.1 % ± 0.05 % ± 0.02 % ± 2 ppm/K ± 0.1 % 500 Ω to 20 kΩ ± 0.05 % ± 0.02 % TNPU0805 e3 ± 10 ppm/K ± 0.05 % 100 Ω to 332 kΩ ± 5 ppm/K ± 0.1 % ± 0.05 % ± 0.02 % 100 Ω to 332 kΩ ± 2 ppm/K ± 0.1 % 500 Ω to 20 kΩ ± 0.05 % ± 0.02 % TNPU1206 e3 ± 10 ppm/K ± 0.05 % 100 Ω to 511 kΩ ± 5 ppm/K ± 0.1 % ± 0.05 % ± 0.02 % 100 Ω to 200 kΩ ± 2 ppm/K ± 0.1 % 500 Ω to 20 kΩ

Samples and production quantities of the extended TNPU e3 resistors in the 0603, 0805, and 1206 case sizes are available now, with typical lead times of 10 to 14 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

