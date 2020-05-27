Highlighting the Canadian Food System Aim of New Campaign Launched by Canadian Centre for Food Integrity

/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A national campaign to connect consumers to the multifaceted Canadian food system was launched by the Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI), at a time when conversation around food and its availability has dominated media headlines. It’s Good, Canada aims to connect Canadian consumers to the food system, a system that is applauded by countries around the world, working 24/7 to deliver safe, quality, and affordable food to Canadians and our global customers.



The campaign features personal stories of Canadians working in the food system from coast to coast to coast, on both the front and back lines along the food supply chain – from farming, transportation, retail, processing, and production. It’s Good, Canada also aims to provide credible resources for Canadians to source fact-based information on Canada’s food supply system. Itsgoodcanada.ca was launched as the home base for the campaign and you can find the campaign as well on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn using the #ItsGoodCanada hashtag.

“It’s natural for Canadians to have an interest and questions about food, which touches our lives every day and has been foremost in the minds of Canadians recently,” says Kim McConnell, Chair of the CCFI Board of Directors. “It’s Good, Canada captures the spirit of the agriculture-food industry and delivers on the mandate of the CCFI to earn the trust of Canadians by providing credible, fact-based information and research. Today we ask Canadians to take one minute of their day to read a Tweet or post, discover a new food fact, and share it with friends to further the conversation on Canadian food, which we’re so fortunate to enjoy and every day.”

It’s Good, Canada has three key objectives:

Begin a conversation with Canadians about food. Help Canadians better understand Canada’s food system and how the supply chain works. Unite Canada’s food system participants – from farmer to forklift driver – and the continual commitment required to deliver quality, safe and affordable food.

“This campaign will initiate a substantial conversation regarding the Canadian food system, we will discuss topics such as jobs, food pricing, science and technology, climate change, exports – topics that are of interest to Canadians,” explains John Jamieson, CEO of the CCFI. “Consumers may be surprised to learn just how many moving parts are involved in the production, processing, packaging, and delivery of food. At a time when consumers want to understand how they can ensure food is available to them, now presents an opportunity to have a conversation with Canadians.”

Canada’s food system has consistently been ranked as one of the safest in the world. The campaign will provide detail on the industry’s assurance programs that have been developed to support health and safety in Canadian agriculture and agri-food products.

The Canadian food system has become a leading economic driver of the Canadian economy and will continue to play a pivotal role in building a stronger Canadian economy. It’s Good, Canada is designed to support a unifying effort to help launch a stronger economy led by a sector that feeds Canadians and exports over $50 Billion in agri-food products annually.

The past few months have been difficult for all Canadians who have had to adapt and work through significant challenges. The people supporting Canada’s food system have seen their own difficulties but have shown a resolve and commitment to work 24/7 to provide food that is safe, affordable, and available.

This campaign will recognize the dedication of over two million Canadians who have fed Canadians and countless others around the world for generations and will continue to do so.

Find us at itsgoodcanada.ca

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsgoodcanada/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ItsGoodCanada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Its-Good-Canada-107689590912900

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/it-s-good-canada-39744b1a7/

#ItsGoodCanada

The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity is a national non-profit organization with a clearly defined mandate as the service provider to help Canada’s food system earn trust by coordinating research, resources, dialogue, and training. As CCFI gains traction in Canada, the opportunities for collaboration among industry partners, stakeholders, members, and consumers continues to grow. Leading the way in spreading the message of the importance of public trust is key for Canada’s food system and its many opportunities. www.foodintegrity.ca

Chris Forrest

AdFarm

chris.forrest@adfarm.com

403-614-9423



Christina Crowley-Arklie

Canadian Centre For Food Integrity

christina@foodintegrity.ca

705-875-4464