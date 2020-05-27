ACTON Patented Self-sanitizing Grips & Handles to kill 99.99% germs, viruses including COVID-19

ACTON continues to innovate in the fields of micromobility, public space with the first patented technology that can sanitize any surface

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACTON , one of the leaders and pioneers in Micromobility industry continues to innovate in the fields of micromobility, public space, public transit with their launch of self-sanitizing grips and other high contact handles and surfaces. It is the first patented technology that can sanitize any surface, handle or grip.Designed to be extremely instant and effective at killing 99.99% germs, viruses and bacteria, including SARS-COV2 (COVID-19), Ebola, Influenza, and all other known disease-causing pathogens in a matter of seconds. The process is fast, safe and affordable. Key components are made in USA.ACTON is introducing products that self-clean, can be widely used in shared spaces (airports, train stations, schools, hospitals etc), public transit, and in shared or owned fleet vehicles of various sizes. Surfaces can be even or uneven. Given the efficiency and self-sanitizing features, it offers a safer, healthier and more sustainable environment for the public. Forget about one usage wasteful wipes. No trash left over. Long-term reusable. Recyclable at end-of-life. ACTON’s patented, self-sanitizing products are disinfecting the future."I'm very excited to release our patented Self-sanitizing Grips & Handles, which provide all of us much safer touch surfaces. Give us a call to let us know how we can provide the safest and healthiest handles and grips for your fleet or space." – Peter Treadway, CTO and Co-Founder of ACTONInterested? Contact us at info@acton.space for more info or place orders.ACTON, headquarters in San Francisco Bay area was founded in 2013. ACTON offers Mobility As A Service (MaaS) solution packages from multimodal vehicles to advanced IOT to move people and goods efficiently & intelligently. ACTON partners with automakers, public transit agencies, cities, ride share operators and private property owners. ACTON owns rich patent portfolio in mobility space, has launched personal transportation vehicels in more than 100 countries globally, with millions upon millions of rides and counting. Empower our cities, together.