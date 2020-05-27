Tru-Nut Releases New Single-Serving Powdered Peanut Butter Product at All Publix Stores
A new innovation from Tru-Nut introduces new consumers to Powdered Peanut ButterATLANTA, GA, USA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based specialty food brand Tru-Nut, one of the leaders in the Powdered Peanut Butter sub-category, announced the launch of their newest product, Powdered Peanut Butter Single-Serving Stickpacks, at all Publix stores.
Tru-Nut's new item is perfect for consumers who lead an active and healthy lifestyle and want to be able to eat well while on-the-go, at the office, or in their car. Just open the Stickpack, add the Powdered Peanut Butter to your breakfast smoothie, protein shake, oatmeal, yogurt or cereal, and you're on your way to eating healthier! And when you're done, the unique compostable packaging of the Stickpack will biodegrade when composted or thrown away, creating less trash in our waste stream.
The new Single-Serving Stickpack also serves to introduce new consumers to the healthy concept that is Powdered Peanut Butter. At only $.99, this opens the door for more consumers who may have been curious or on the fence about trying Powdered Peanut Butter, but were hesitant to commit to purchasing a regular-sized jar of the product. Tru-Nut hopes that consumers will try the new Stickpacks and fall in love with Powdered Peanut Butter. And what's not to love about it? It has an amazing natural peanut butter taste, plus it has 85% less fat than traditional peanut butter, 80 calories per Stickpack, and 8 grams of healthy plant protein.
"Everything we believe in as a company is exemplified in the new Stickpacks. We created a great-tasting product that allows you eat healthy without changing your lifestyle," said Reid Edgar, owner of The Tru-Nut Company. "And the packaging is compostable, so we're literally removing tons and tons of waste from our landfills."
Powdered Peanut Butter Single-Serving Stickpacks are the latest product to hit the market from Tru-Nut, and is available at all Publix stores.
About The Tru-Nut Company
Reid Edgar founded The Tru-Nut Company in 2013. On a personal mission to be more health-conscious, Edgar was looking for better ways to eat healthy that could still taste good and without changing the way you live and eat. The first product, Powdered Peanut Butter is a healthier and tastier alternative to traditional peanut butter and its unique taste satisfies health-conscious people from all different walks of life. Tru-Nut also produces Powdered Almond Butter, Peanut Flour, Peanut Protein Powder, Almond Protein Powder and Keto Collagen Protein Powder blends. Their products are sold in over 8,000 stores across the United States, and exported to nine countries.
For more information, contact reid@tru-nutbutter.com or visit http://www.tru-nutbutter.com
Contact
The Tru-Nut Company
reid@tru-nutbutter.com
Reid Edgar
The Tru-Nut Company
+1 678-597-8706
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook