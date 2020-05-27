Intrado Provides Free Access to Patient Messenger Solution to New York Hospitals Significantly Impacted by COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that it has provided free access to its Intrado Patient Messenger (“IPM”) notification solution to hospitals serving disadvantaged, hard-hit communities in New York, including the MediSys Health Network in Queens, BronxCare, and Brooklyn’s SUNY Downstate. These healthcare organizations are leveraging IPM to educate patients quickly about COVID-19 symptoms, how to prevent spread, and what to do in case of a suspected infection.



Intrado Patient Messenger sends as many as 1,000 on-demand messages per second via phone, email, or text, reaching recipients in any language. It is frequently used by major healthcare organizations around the nation to inform patients during emergencies and other widespread issues in their communities.

Nate Brogan, President, Intrado Notification Services, said, “We realized we had the ideal solution to help hospitals communicate in clear and simple terms new policies, state mandates, and evidence-based guidelines related to COVID-19, and immediately reached out to offer our platform where it was most needed.”

MediSys immediately implemented IPM technology to provide valuable updates and daily notifications to the family members of their nursing home patients. “Communicating with our patients and community has always been a priority for the MediSys Health Network, but COVID-19 created unprecedented challenges as concerned family members were not permitted to visit their loved ones. Intrado greatly helped us provide them with valuable and timely information and we are extremely grateful for their generosity,” said Bruce Flanz, President and CEO of MediSys Health Network.

In addition, BronxCare is using the solution to notify patients about how and where to get tested, share real-time updates on operating hours, and promote access to credible COVID-19 resources. “The generosity of Intrado in donating automated calls and texts for the BronxCare team is most appreciated, and will enable us to enhance our efforts to effectively reach out to patients, their families, and the community during these difficult and challenging times,” said David C. Ferris, M.D., M.S., Medical Director, Ambulatory Care & Population Health, BronxCare Health System.

Access to Intrado’s Patient Messenger notification solution is being provided through the Intrado Foundation, where Nancy Disman, Chief Financial Officer of Intrado and President of the Intrado Foundation, said, “We continue to expand our giving platform with the goal of having the greatest impact to our employees, clients and community. The opportunity to help front-line hospitals in some of the hardest-hit areas of New York is a privilege.”

Intrado and its private equity investment firm, Apollo, are committed to corporate social responsibility and continuing efforts to provide charitable support to further health, wellness, and education in the communities in which the Company’s staff work, live, and serve customers.

