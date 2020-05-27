TVOkids’ “Paw Patrol” and “Dino Dana” win big at 2020 Canadian Screen Awards

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids productions PAW Patrol and Dino Dana were recognized with wins in major categories at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards, including Best Pre-School Program or Series and Best Writing (Children’s or Youth).

“TVOkids is thrilled that these high-quality, educational programs have been recognized for excellence at the Canadian Screen Awards,” says Marney Malabar, director of Kids TV. “Congratulations to our wonderful production partners who share TVO’s commitment to helping kids succeed in school and in life.”

TVOkids and our production partners were nominated for a total of 18 awards with wins in the following categories:

Best Pre-School Program or Series

PAW Patrol

Best Direction, Animation

PAW Patrol – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

Best Sound, Animation

PAW Patrol – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

Best Original Music, Animation

PAW Patrol – “Mighty Pups Super Paws: When Super Kitties Attack”

Best Writing, Children's or Youth

Dino Dana – “Dino Prints”

Best Performance, Children’s or Youth

Dino Dana

All of TVO’s programs can be streamed anytime on TVOkids.com and youtube.com/tvokids.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and tvokids.com.

