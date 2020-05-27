Call for Abstracts Now Open for the Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2021 Conference

Submissions for next year’s premiere solar + storage event are due by July 8th

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the newly combined solar + storage conference and expo, are now accepting abstracts from industry experts for speaking opportunities at the co-located conference to be held January 12-14, 2021 in Long Beach, California.



“The theme of 2021 event is ‘Come Together,’ and it could not be timelier,” said Wes Doane, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Event Director. “With the combining of these events and the increasing paired deployment of solar + storage, we are looking forward to finally coming together in person next January. The goal of our 2021 program is to engage, educate, and inspire attendees to accelerate the clean energy transformation.”

Developed in partnership with ESNA founder Strategen Consulting , the conferences will focus on the latest developments driving market and technical progress in solar, storage, and transportation electrification—and, more broadly, the integration of these clean energy systems. Industry experts, practitioners, developers, investors, and thought leaders are invited to submit speaking abstracts now through July 8, 2020.

“We’re excited to open the call for abstracts and are looking forward to seeing a range of topics and diverse perspectives,” said Doane. “A lot has changed in the clean energy industry as a result of COVID-19, and the landscape will continue to evolve as we find new ways to connect and do business during—and after—these challenging times. To support the industry during this transition, we are committed to delivering the most relevant, insightful, and actionable subject matter through compelling and informative programs at next year’s event.”

Abstracts for both conferences will be accepted for 20-minute keynote speaker slots, 1-hour presentations (individual and multiple presenters), 1-hour panel discussions, and 15-minute individual presentations. The submission deadline is July 8. Abstracts for both conferences will be reviewed by an advisory board of industry experts; speakers will be notified by August 21.

Apply to Present in 2021

Applications for both ISNA and ESNA may be submitted online at Intersolar.us/call-for-abstracts .

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America’s premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, “Come Together” for the first time in January 2021 in Long Beach, California to advance the clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 200+ exhibitors January 12-14, 2021 and help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation.

Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

