ISW Holdings Enters Joint-Venture Agreement with Official Distributor of Top-Selling Crypto Mining Equipment

Partnership draws on strengths of both parties to combine global brand management with innovative crypto mining solutions

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ ISW Holdings ” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company, today announces its entrance into a new venture with Bit5ive LLC , a global leader in cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey mining solutions.



Bit5ive is an official distribution partner of Bitmain, the industry-leading fabless manufacturer of computing chips and distributor of Antminers to more than 30 countries in Latin America, Central America, and the Caribbean. In addition, Bit5ive is the producer and distributor of POD5 and Power Skid 2.5, the most efficient and successful infrastructure for crypto mining hardware. Bit5ive is quickly becoming one of the largest U.S.-based companies in the cryptocurrency mining and bitcoin farm industry. The joint venture with ISW Holdings is the latest in a string of successes for the Company and an indication of the growing interest in bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

“We have achieved considerable growth and hit several major milestones in the last three years, consistently growing our staff and honing our expertise along the way,” said Bit5ive CEO Robert Collazo. “It is important that we continue innovating and be over par with industry demand from every aspect.”

The announced partnership takes ISW Holdings, a Nevada corporation, into the future of holding companies, adding to its portfolio intellectual properties that now include digital currency and crypto-mining support services; digital data services and mining centers; home-based healthcare and wellness solutions; cutting-edge logistics and supply chain-management platforms; an early-stage health and wellness e-commerce platform; as well as, an early-stage adult beverage brand.

ISW Holdings President and Chairman Alonzo Pierce stated, “ISW Holdings offers its products and technology services to clients worldwide. The demands of 21st century business clients are unique. Our business lines are tailored to meet the most rigorous demands, and are among the most competitive, efficient and advanced of any others on the market. We tailor our offerings to meet the rigorous demands to efficiently lead our clients to unmatched levels of success. Simply put, for our clients, ISW Holdings’ resourcefulness is a hedge against uncertainty in the ever-changing global marketplace.”

The bitcoin technology market, valued at USD $293.66 million in 2019, is expected to reach USD $477 million by 2025, according to Mordor Intelligence.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our current portfolio and move into what we believe is a sector poised for strong technological and financial growth,” concluded Pierce. “This new joint-venture agreement enables us to collaborate with the experienced team at Bit5ive to innovate the infrastructure needed to run profitable, efficient crypto mining projects, and to take advantage of the incredible growth projected for the crypto market.”

About Bit5ive

Bit5ive is a leader in crypto currency mining data centers with several projects currently in development in the United States. Bit5ive's success lies in its commitment to its clients, hailing from a variety of industries and professions. Bit5ive's corporate headquarters is based in Miami, Florida, from which it operates as a management hub for its data centers, sales and customer service.

For more information, visit www.Bit5ive.com

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes.

Our partnerships have been developed by incorporating a depth of experience and industry insight. Our portfolio reflects the demand for essential services in a dynamic modern operational landscape. The core entities of ISWH include, but are not limited to, home-based healthcare; health and wellness solutions (such as CBD); logistics and supply chain management platforms (such as VOLUM); and, an adult beverage brand. Growth initiatives include, but are not limited to, digital currency and crypto-mining support services, as well as digital data services and mining centers.

ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and, the partnership has a vitally needed patent pending. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide intellectual properties that meet the consumer sector’s expectations, as well as its future marketplace needs.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

info@ISWHoldings.com

Wire Service Contact:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0448c4c1-7666-45c1-9951-91c1e1cd130e