In Zimbabwe, WHO Zimbabwe’s polio team is providing support to enhance contact tracing for COVID-19. Disease surveillance officers across the country are adapting software to list & trace contacts, with real-time updates.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: World Health Organization (WHO) Zimbabwe’s Polio Team supporting Contact Tracing for COVID-19
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.