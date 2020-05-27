Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases As of 27 May 2020, 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (119,391) deaths (3,589), and recoveries (48,618) by region:
Central (13,604 cases; 361 deaths; 3,679 recoveries): Burundi (42; 1; 20),Cameroon (5,436; 175; 1,996), Central African Republic (671; 1; 22), Chad (700; 62; 303), Congo (487; 16; 147), DRC (2,546; 68; 365), Equatorial Guinea (1,043; 12; 165), Gabon (2,238; 14; 593),Sao Tome & Principe (441; 12; 68)
Eastern (13,017; 351; 3,444): Comoros (87; 1; 21), Djibouti (2,468; 14; 1,079), Eritrea (39; 0; 39), Ethiopia (701; 6; 167), Kenya (1,348; 52; 405), Madagascar (586; 2; 147), Mauritius (334; 10; 322), Rwanda (339; 0; 244), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (1,711; 67; 253), South Sudan (655; 8; 6), Sudan (3,976; 170; 503), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (253; 0; 69)
Northern (36,420; 1,676; 15,810): Algeria (8,697; 617; 4,918), Egypt (18,756; 797; 5,027), Libya (77; 3; 40), Mauritania (262; 9; 15), Morocco (7,577; 202; 4,881),Tunisia (1,051; 48; 929)
Southern (25,944; 547; 13,426): Angola (71; 4; 18), Botswana (35; 1; 20), Eswatini (261; 2; 164), Lesotho (2; 0; 0), Malawi (101; 4; 37), Mozambique (213; 1; 71), Namibia (21; 0; 14), South Africa (24,264; 524; 12,741), Zambia (920; 7; 336), Zimbabwe (56; 4; 25)
Western (30,406; 654; 12,259): Benin (208; 3; 118), Burkina Faso (845; 53; 698), Cape Verde (390; 4; 155), Cote d'Ivoire (2,423; 30; 1,257), Gambia (25; 1; 18), Ghana (7,117; 34; 2,317), Guinea (3,275; 20; 1,673), Guinea-Bissau (1,178; 7; 42), Liberia (266; 26; 144), Mali (1,077; 70; 617), Niger (952; 63; 796), Nigeria (8,344; 249;2,385), Senegal (3,161; 37; 1,565), Sierra Leone (754; 44; 297), Togo (391; 13; 177)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).