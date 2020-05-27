Trifacta Surpasses 100,000 Users and Six Million Jobs on its Data Preparation Platform and Bolsters Leadership Team with Cloud Expertise to Meet Market Demand

New leadership across customer success, HR and cloud ecosystems enables Trifacta to scale and match the exploding market demand for self-service data preparation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifacta , the global leader in data preparation , today announced that it has further strengthened its executive team with the appointment of four executives that bring a wealth of SaaS experience to the organization. The appointments of Paul Staelin as Chief Customer Officer, Katie Murphy as Vice President of HR, Ash Vijay as Vice President of Cloud Ecosystems and Andrew Kane as Vice President of Customer Success bring a tremendous amount of industry knowledge to Trifacta as it continues to capitalize on the growing market demand for modern data preparation driven by the accelerated shift of analytics workloads to the cloud.



As of April 30th, Trifacta’s over 100,000 users have executed more than six million jobs across the major cloud providers. Trifacta is the only data preparation vendor to natively integrate into all three major cloud providers - AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud - as well as fast growing cloud services such as Snowflake and Databricks. Through Trifacta’s unique approach to data preparation, hundreds of new customers including Autodesk, Bank of America, Deloitte, ABN Amro, Roche, American Family Insurance, Stanley Black & Decker, GlaxoSmithKline, Electrolux, NPD Group and more are now modernizing their analytics and data science initiatives to drive better business results.

“As the demand for data preparation accelerates as organizations move more AI, analytics and machine learning workloads to the cloud, Trifacta has never been better positioned to take advantage of the market opportunity ahead of us,” said Adam Wilson, CEO of Trifacta. “We’ve achieved tremendous success to date with more than 100,000 users on our platform. The additions of Paul, Katie, Ash and Andrew to the executive team and their relevant experience in SaaS will be critical in helping Trifacta build upon our recent momentum and scale the company for its next phase of growth.”

Continuing Data Preparation Momentum Through Growth in Cloud



For more than eight years, Trifacta has helped hundreds of organizations solve their data preparation and data quality challenges. Over the past year, Trifacta achieved some notable milestones and industry accolades including its recognition as the top data preparation vendor in Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Data Preparation Market Study for the sixth year in a row, inclusion on the JMP Securities “Hot 100” List of Best Privately-Held Software Companies, being the top-ranked data preparation offering on G2 Crowd , achieving a 5 out of 5 end-user ranking on Gartner Peer Review and its announcement of $100M in Series E financing .

Expanded Executive Team Bolsters Cloud Expertise

In his role as the Chief Customer Officer, Paul Staelin brings a proven track record in building and scaling high growth enterprise software businesses and will help Trifacta accelerate its next phase of global growth. As the former co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Birst, a native cloud business intelligence and business analytics platform, Staelin will utilize his extensive cloud expertise to oversee Trifacta’s global customer experience program including support, customer success and services.

Katie Murphy brings more than 18 years of experience in human resources from companies such as Reltio, Ralph Lauren and Williams-Sonoma. As the former VP of Human Resources at Reltio, a leading cloud data management platform, Murphy’s innovative and forward-looking approach to HR will help Trifacta continue to build a world-class, people-first and high-velocity SaaS business. Through her knowledge and expertise, Murphy will be responsible for growing and strengthening talent to meet the market demand for Trifacta’s modern data prep approach.



As the VP of Cloud Ecosystems, Ash Vijay brings over 17 years of experience in business strategy and operations to Trifacta having worked at companies such as Microsoft, Deloitte, Citrix and more. Most recently serving as the Managing Director of Cloud Strategy, Channel and Marketplace Ecosystems at Cloudera, he was responsible for driving business through key partner and customer relationships in the cloud ecosystem. In his role, Vijay will focus on expanding and deepening the company's partner and alliance program, which includes key relationships with cloud providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.



Andrew Kane joins Trifacta as the VP of Customer Success and will redefine the customer experience for Trifacta’s customers as they transition to the cloud. Having served as the VP of Customer Success and Support at Birst for the past ten years, Kane brings tremendous expertise in scaling customer success organizations, which will help Trifacta scale to meet demand as more and more organizations realize the inherent need for a modern data prep approach.



Trifacta is the global leader in data preparation . Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 10,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta’s market-leading data preparation solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.

