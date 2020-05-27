BigPanda Emerges as Leader in GigaOm Radar for AIOps Report

/EIN News/ -- IT Ops Vendor Takes Top Position as Vendor-Agnostic Platform for Event Correlation, Automation and Integration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., provider of the first Autonomous IT Operations platform, announced its leadership position in the GigaOm AIOps Radar. For the report, GigaOm evaluated and positioned various AIOps vendors within the GigaOm Radar diagram, indicating the relative strengths and focus of each vendor.

"BigPanda is AIOps tooling that gets to the essence of what AIOps should do — alleviate humans from dealing with manual incident and operational processes in complex, hybrid IT environments," said GigaOm analyst, author, and speaker David Linthicum. "Key positive differentiators for BigPanda include the ability to integrate other operations tools, as well as to support DevOps."

GigaOm placed BigPanda in the Leader section of its radar for the company's strong market impact and a platform that delivers event correlation at scale. The report details how users of BigPanda’s platform: "have noted that they quickly become dependent on this feature and find that it significantly reduces the noise coming from the systems" reported Linthicum.

BigPanda's Open Box Machine Learning allows users to correlate large amounts of data coming from IT systems with transparency, testability and control. In addition to its approach to AI, BigPanda performed well across GigaOm’s specific AIOps key criteria, receiving "strong focus and perfect fit of the solution" to support IT Ops within five key areas:

● Proactive self-healing

● Learning system

● Integration with the enterprise

● End-user monitoring

● Application monitoring

BigPanda sits in the highest position within the platform category, and is rated highly in broader evaluation metrics, including number of systems supported, management approaches, learning approaches, and overall operational impact. To download the full report, click here .

"We are honored to be recognized as the AIOps platform leader. This designation shows that we've succeeded in becoming an invaluable resource to IT Ops teams. Without spending a fortune or taking years to implement, our customers are able to leverage automation and AI to quickly reduce the impact of problems resulting from the ever-increasing complexity of their IT environments," said Assaf Resnick, founder and CEO, BigPanda.

BigPanda recently announced the availability of their solution, being made available for free in a 90-day IT Ops from Home program, targeted at essential businesses and their IT teams. The program helps organizations overcome challenges related to collaboration among distributed teams and higher-than-usual volumes of network traffic. Please click here to learn more about this program.

About BigPanda

BigPanda helps IT Ops, NOC and DevOps teams detect, investigate, and resolve IT incidents and outages, faster and more easily than ever before. Powered by Open Box Machine Learning, BigPanda captures alerts, changes and topology data from all your disparate tools and uses machine learning to reduce IT noise, detect incidents and outages, and surface their probable root cause, in real time. Customers such as Intel, TiVo, Warner Media and Workday rely on BigPanda to reduce their operating costs, improve service availability and performance, and de-risk and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.

Founded in 2012, BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Greenfield Partners and Insight Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

