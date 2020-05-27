Tyson Foods Affirms Progress in Social, Environmental and Economic Stewardship

The Company’s 2019 Sustainability Report, “Grow-Deliver-Sustain,” Details Concrete Achievements

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today published its 2019 Sustainability Report, “Grow – Deliver - Sustain” [ LINK ], outlining progress toward its sustainability goals and announcing key achievements in five focus areas: Food, Animal Welfare, Environment, Workplace, and Communities. The goal of Tyson Foods' sustainability initiative is to ensure the company produces safe, nutritious food for the global population and makes a positive impact on the world.

Tyson Foods’ commitments to help build a more safe, environmentally sound and sustainable food system represent a key element of the company's broader vision to raise the world's expectations for how much good food can do. Its strategy for sustainably feeding the world with the fastest-growing protein brands focuses on growing its business by delivering superior value to consumers and customers; delivering fuel for growth and returns through commercial, operational and financial excellence; and sustaining the company and the world for future generations.

“Our world has changed greatly as we have all faced the COVID-19 pandemic—together. Now more than ever, the one constant is for companies of our size to provide the world with good food; we at Tyson Foods hold ourselves accountable to do our part,” said Noel White, Tyson Foods’ CEO. “Our commitments are unwavering—to keep our people safe, be good stewards of animals and resources and advance sustainability to serve our customers.”

Sustainability Report At-A-Glance

The report builds on Tyson Foods’ decades of transparency in sustainability and details how the company is delivering on commitments made to create a safe workplace, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the welfare of animals entrusted to its care, among other milestones. Key highlights are below:

Food – Tyson Foods is committed to sustainably offering the protein and food products that consumers want. Through the introduction of its Raised & Rooted™ brand of plant protein and blended protein options including burgers and nuggets, Tyson Foods has become the largest U.S. meat producer to enter the growing alternative protein segment. Additionally, earlier this year, Tyson Foods launched the Coalition for Global Protein™, an initiative inclusive of the entire protein sector to identify, incubate and implement new and creative solutions for sustainable protein to feed a growing global population.





– Tyson Foods is committed to being a leader in animal welfare through research, innovation and transparent communication. Over the past year, the company completed the construction of a new four-house commercial broiler research farm at the Tyson Foods Center for Sustainable Broiler Welfare Research and implemented scored welfare audits in its cattle supply chain. In addition, the company trained more than 1,000 team members in the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association’s Poultry Handling and Transportation Certification Program. Environment – Tyson Foods is committed to reducing its environmental footprint as it feeds the world. Most notably, the company is partnering with Environmental Defense Fund to develop and deploy initiatives that support its sustainability strategy and help meet increasing consumer demand for more sustainably grown food. A pilot project in conjunction with the Farmers Business Network that works to identify both conservation practices and areas for improvement enrolled more than 400,000 acres of farmland in the first year. Furthermore, the company is working on a new initiative to set contextual water targets and collaborated with the World Resources Institute to assess water risk and develop a water stewardship strategy. The water risk assessment focused on exposure to water stress across our processing facilities, locations where we source animals and locations where we source corn to feed animals.



– Tyson Foods is committed to enabling its team members to reach their unique potentials. The company welcomed more than 18,000 team members to the Tyson Foods family through recent acquisitions and launched maintenance and refrigeration technical school partnerships with 60 technical schools, allowing the company to both recruit externally and help its internal talent build new skills. Additionally, the company expanded the We Care safety initiative by introducing the first group of Exposure Reduction Coaches dedicated to in-field coaching and one-on-one mentoring. Communities – Tyson Foods is committed to supporting the communities it serves. The company reached its goal one year early to give $50 million in cash or in-kind donations over five years to fight hunger. Additionally, the company responded to natural disasters by using its facilities as distribution centers for Meals that Matter food donations.

“We publish this report because it promotes transparency in our work, because it increases collaboration, and because it makes us better,” said John R. Tyson, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “It also drives accountability for all and provides context to stakeholders about the sustainability improvements we are realizing as we produce ‘good food’ for people all over the world.”

To learn more about Tyson Foods’ Sustainability efforts, read the latest Sustainability Report here .

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 141,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit WWW.TYSONFOODS.COM .

