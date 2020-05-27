Black Hat USA Announces Briefings for 2020 Virtual Event Featuring New Mobile Research, Election Security and Healthcare Vulnerabilities
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hat, the world’s leading producer of information security events, has revealed its Briefings lineup for the 2020 virtual conference and expo taking place August 1st - 6th. Today’s most influential information security professionals will share critical vulnerabilities and research that affect widely used Android devices, the upcoming U.S. presidential election, healthcare solutions and more.
The 2020 program features a robust lineup of Briefings. Highlights include:
Mobile research, including several vulnerabilities found in the Samsung S10 Secure Boot that allows attackers to retrieve sensitive data from a locked device. In another talk, Google’s VP of Engineering for Android Security & Privacy will provide an overview of the current state of Android security and will unveil a new standard to assess the security of internet connected devices.
A talk on election security that will take a closer look into the lessons learned from nearly a decade of election interference activities linked to the Russian military’s espionage and special forces agency, offering insight on how these strategies and tactics could be used in future instances of election interference.
Exploit development, including a new exploit chain named TiYunZong that can remotely root a wide range of Qualcomm-based Android devices; and two vulnerabilities in SecureKernel in Windows 10 that could allow an attacker to compromise Microsoft’s virtualization-based security model.
CorpSec research, with a talk on vulnerabilities within healthcare technology such as patient display systems, pharmacy distribution solutions, temperature monitoring systems and more; and a talk on the widely used SAP Solution Manager that highlights how an attacker can compromise all systems in the SAP landscape.
- A next-generation social engineering attack, where a researcher will present a live demonstration of creating a bot over text, voice, or video that can be used to impersonate someone online and social engineer victims.
