SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Carnival Corporation & Plc - CCL; CUK

The investigation concerns whether Carnival and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 1, 2020, Bloomberg published an article entitled “House Panel Opens Carnival Probe Over Cruise Ship Outbreaks.” The article reported, in part, that “[t]he U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure . . . opened an inquiry into Carnival Corp.’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreaks that have resulted in more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard its cruise ships, as well as dozens of passengers and crew deaths.” The Bloomberg article quoted a letter to the Company from the House committee chair, Peter Fazio (D. Or.), which reportedly stated, in part, that “’ We would hope that the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic will place a renewed emphasis on public health and passenger safety, but frankly that has not been seen up to this point. . . . It seems as though Carnival Corporation and its portfolio of nine cruise lines, which represents 109 cruise ships, is still trying to sell this cruise line fantasy and ignoring the public health threat.’” Following the publication of the Bloomberg article, Carnival’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

