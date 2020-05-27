Slinger Bag Announces Appointment of Former Prince Global Sports COO Tom Dye as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- Former Wilson, Prince and Coleman Executive with 35 Years’ Experience Joins Slinger Team

Baltimore, MD, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag, a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement equipment for all ball sports, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced the appointment of Tom Dye as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Dye brings his extensive sporting and consumer goods experience to Slinger. As COO, Mr. Dye will be responsible for the global operational and logistical management of the business, including overseeing the Company’s partnership with DSV Logistics for 3rd party logistics, freight-forwarding and warehousing services in USA, China, Thailand and Belgium.

Mr. Dye has over 35 years of senior management experience in diverse consumer goods and manufacturing segments across the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australia and Middle East. Mr. Dye served as Chief Operating Officer at Prince Global Sports, the leading global manufacturer of tennis rackets and also as Vice President of International Operations at Wilson Sporting Goods where he was responsible for multiple international start-up operations, including launching the first wholly U.S. owned sporting goods company in Japan. Most recently, Mr. Dye served as Chief Operating Officer at HazTek, Inc.

“Tom joins Slinger with a wealth of international operations experience having held prominent positions at some of the world’s elite tennis and sporting goods companies,” commented Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag. “I am excited to welcome Tom to our management team and look forward to working closely with him as we quickly approach our official commercial launch of the Slinger Bag in markets around the world.”

“I am proud to join Slinger Bag at this exciting time,” said Mr. Dye. “I believe Slinger Bag has the potential to revolutionize the tennis industry, and I look forward to leveraging my 35 years’ experience and working closely with Mike and the rest of the management team to unlock the Company’s value in the near term.”

About Slinger Bag®

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in pre-sales and additionally has successfully raised $2.5million from outside investors. Slinger® is now primed to disrupt what are traditional markets. The patented Slinger® Launcher is unique in the Tennis market today and is both highly transportable and affordable.

