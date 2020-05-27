AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) today announced that management will participate at the Jefferies Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast of the virtual event will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.amagpharma.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company’s website for 30 days.

About AMAG

AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com .

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:

Loraine Spreen

617-866-0303



