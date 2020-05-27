Shefford & Associates Announces Engagement by Ionix Technology, Inc. to Assist Its Uplisting to a National Securities Exchange

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shefford & Associates, LLC. (Shefford & Associates), an investment banking firm that specializes in working with OTC Markets companies, is pleased to announce that Shefford has been engaged by Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: IINX) as its exclusive investment banker to seek a listing for its common shares on a national securities exchange.



Shefford will assist Ionix Technology in articulating its growth strategy to the investment community, recapitalizing its balance sheet and up-listing its securities to a National Securities Exchange.

“We believe our planned initiatives should bring IINX a much higher level of exposure to the investment community,” said Jonathan Cross, Managing Director of Shefford & Associates.

“At this juncture in our corporate growth, we believe that we are well-positioned to pursue a listing on a national exchange. Our engagement of Shefford & Associates will help to further this effort. We anticipate that the increased visibility, transparency and compliance will provide greater opportunities for our current and future stakeholders," said Cheng Li, Chairman and CEO of Ionix Technology.

About Ionix Technology, Inc.

Ionix Technology, Inc. is a holding company that is principally engaged in the photoelectric display and smart energy industries. The company has five operating subsidiaries: Changchun Fangguan Electronics Technology Co., Ltd, a company which has been focusing on R&D, manufacturing and marketing LCM and LCD. Changchun Fangguan Photoelectric Display Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in developing, designing, and selling TN and STN LCD, STN, CSTN, and TFT LCD modules as well as other related products; Shenzhen Baileqi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, a company which specializes in LCD slicing, filling, researching and designing, and selling of LCD Modules (LCM) and PCBs; Lisite Science Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the marketing and selling of intelligent electronic devices; and Dalian Shizhe New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the new energy support service, and operating the photovoltaic power generation, electric vehicles and charging piles with corresponding operation and maintenance and three dimensional parking. Currently, IINX has embarked on the layout of industrialization and marketization of front end materials and back end modules of liquid crystal displays and applications of flexible folding display technology by taking Fangguan Electronics as production bases, to seize the market share of OLED high technology.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.theiinx.com

About Shefford & Associates

Shefford & Associates is an investment banking firm that specializes in working with OTC Markets companies. Assisting companies facing challenges as well as opportunities, Shefford & Associates focuses predominantly on small publicly traded companies that recognize the need to grow and evolve to create value. The company’s Global Capital Markets team works closely with companies to originate, structure and execute equity financings that move them to a listed exchange.