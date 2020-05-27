LUCKY IRON FISH SPARKS DISCUSSION ON IMPORTANCE OF MENSTRUAL HYGIENE DAY.

Canadian company Lucky Iron Fish Enterprises (LIFE) is a certified B-Corporation that helps fight iron deficiency anemia worldwide. Their clinically proven cooking tool makes it easy for families to enrich everyday meals with a boost of natural iron. A portion of each sale is used to help underserved communities around the world.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With their commitment to fight iron deficiency worldwide, championing for women’s health comes natural to Canadian company Lucky Iron Fish Enterprises (LIFE). Ahead of Menstrual Hygiene Day (May 28), this social enterprise is teaming up with 5 other purpose-driven companies to spark a much needed discussion on the oft-taboo topic of menstruation.





PERIODS DON’T STOP FOR PANDEMICS

As is the case for many pre-existing societal issues, the current lockdown has only worsened things when it comes to stigma and lack of resources around menstruation, especially for the poorest. Millions of families around the world are experiencing a reduction or a lack of income, forcing them to prioritize basic needs including menstrual health (and prompting media to advocate budgeting for menstrual products). Some parts of the world are even seeing an increase in price of period products due to scarcity, thus making them out of reach for many. Even in developed countries, those from marginalized communities who typically rely on external resources (such as community centers, charities, etc.) to get menstrual products are struggling under current circumstances.





PERIOD STIGMA HURTS EVERYONE

Regardless of where in the world one goes, even in today’s day and age, it is likely that there will be varying degrees of stigma surrounding menstruation. Whether it be in the form of sneaking a tampon in the sleeve when at work or having to be at a distance from your family while ‘unclean’. Taboos around menstruation cause barriers for women and girls from fully participating in all aspects of life, thus limiting their true potential.





Lucky Iron Fish Enterprises (LIFE) along with Shot of Gold, BFreeCup, Black River Juice, Rawcology, and Profi come together to openly discuss and help normalize the topic of menstrual health. To amplify their reach, the companies are also doing a big giveaway that is valued at more than $300! Each company is a small business that is passionate about improving the health and wellness of communities around the world. This week, these 6 Canadian companies come together to advocate for menstrual health and to help end period shame.





To learn more about the giveaway, head to: https://www.instagram.com/p/CAnUlXTHDKh/

