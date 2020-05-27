Enviro-Serv Announces Florida Hemp License Issuance and Wisconsin and Florida Hemp Planting Initiatives Update

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Enviro-Serv Inc. (USOTC: EVSV) is extremely excited to announce the company has been issued its Florida FDACS hemp license on May 1st AND will be planting its 2020 hemp crop in Wisconsin within two weeks (weather permitting) and its first ever Florida crop by the end of July.



Enviro-Serv, Inc. Chairman and CEO Chris Trina stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce the following update in regards to our Hemp Operations in both Wisconsin and Florida. In Wisconsin we will be planting our first ever 15,000 “CBD” clones of an extremely high quality genetic strain in our newest farming partnership located near Fond du Lac. We will also be planting 10,000 high quality feminized “CBG” seeds purchased from our Oregon genetics distributor used last season. This is double the amount of planting as last year. The weather has been perfect thus far as we’ve successfully prepared our farms for cover crop and soil amendment and look forward to a very successful planting season right around the corner.”

Mr. Trina went on to say, “Regarding our Florida operations we were issued and granted a hemp license on May 1st under the name Go Farm Hemp USA. Currently we are in a small joint venture with David Santana on a 2.5 acre parcel on his Homestead farm as he will be working alongside the University of Florida in their Hemp IFAS program out of the Homestead extension. Mr. Santana has been invited to work closely with the UF team on research and farming protocols. We believe our strong relationship with David and his working relationship with UF will aid greatly in a successful first year harvest. Additionally opportunity has presented itself in Fort Pierce, Apopka and Brooksville Florida as well. We certainly don’t want to bite off more than we can chew but as we stated way back in October 2018 it’s been our corporate goal to grow hemp in Florida and with the successful issuance of our hemp license a few weeks ago we are eager to lock down all or some of these farming partnerships as soon as feasible.”

Mr. Trina concluded, “I am hoping this announcement serves as a strong reminder to shareholders and the investment community that we at Enviro-Serv are soldiering onward during this Covid-19 pandemic and have full faith that the cannabis sectors and particularly the hemp space will rebound enormously in the coming months as things begin to normalize. We will be releasing detailed news on each and every one of the above initiatives as well as our oil processing vertical integration partnership as we are able to do so. It is my #1 goal to keep shareholders fully informed on a timely basis and to work diligently in all aspects to increase shareholder value.”

COVID 19 UPDATE:

BOTH SUBSIDIARIES -- “GO FARM HEMP” (AGRICULTURE) AND “ENVIROSERV PEST MANAGEMENT SERVICES” (PEST CONTROL MANAGEMENT) HAVE BEEN DEEMED ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES IN BOTH RESPECTIVE STATES WISCONSIN AND FLORIDA AND THEREFORE REVENUES AND BUSINESS PLANNING STRATEGIES HAVE NOT BEEN AFFECTED NEGATIVELY THUS FAR.

