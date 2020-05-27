Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Set to Begin Production of the Third Season of Its Flagship Online Variety Show Hello! Rapper

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it plans to begin production of the third season of its flagship online variety show Hello! Rapper in June 2020.

As one of the first music-centric variety shows in China, the inaugural season of Hello! Rapper was produced by the Company in 2017. Upon its release, the show was an instant online success, collecting over 100 million views in total. In 2019, the Company upgraded the show’s proven content model with the launch of its second season, which consistently ranked as one of the most popular talk shows on third-party video sharing platforms across China during the period. The Company’s content teams are currently in the process of story selection and script development with a focus on further refining the show’s viewing experience and branding. Set to begin production in June 2020, the latest installment of Hello! Rapper is expected to help Glory Star continue strengthening its ties with China’s youth.

“Our production of the much-anticipated variety show Hello! Rapper heralds the full recovery of our content operations, which were previously disrupted by the outbreak of COVID-19 at the beginning of 2020,” commented Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star. “The successful track record of our Hello! Rapper series provides us with confidence that this latest season will not only enrich our content ecosystem, but also help us to build stronger connections with a younger demographic more efficiently. In addition, we are quite excited about the updates we have made for this season, which build on the show’s previous successes to deliver a more engaging and vibrant experience. From a broader perspective, we firmly believe that the third season of Hello! Rapper will help to us to further diversify our show offerings, solidify our content leadership, and fuel our robust growth momentum going forward.”

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited



Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star’s ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people’s lives. The company’s large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2019 and in other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

Contacts

ICR Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546

Email: gsnm@icrinc.com