Bionano to Participate in Maxim Group’s Covid-19 Virtual Conference Series: The Role of Cell Therapy and Clarity on Testing

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., CEO of Bionano, will participate on a panel entitled: “Testing and Susceptibility – Clearing the Air,” during the virtual conference “The Role of Cell Therapy & Clarity on Testing” hosted by Maxim Group and M-Vest today, Wednesday, May 27, 2020.



The panel will include an interactive discussion moderated by Dr. Jason McCarthy, Biotechnology Analyst at Maxim.

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP at https://m-vest.com/insights/blog/covid-19-virtual-conference .

Panel Discussion Details: Panel Session Title: Testing and Susceptibility – Clearing the Air Date and Time: Wednesday, May 27, 12:00 p.m. Eastern time (9:00 a.m. Pacific time)

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the impact of Saphyr on treatment or management of AML and ALL; our expectations regarding the future of cytogenetic analysis and Saphyr’s prominence; Saphyr’s readiness for widespread clinical adoption; and our efforts to execute on our commercial strategy. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks that our preliminary financial information provided in this press release may not be as expected, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

