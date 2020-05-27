Record Month for eBidding Procurement Between Government Entities, Businesses with DemandStar

During Coronavirus Pandemic, eBidding Grows Faster Than Ever

SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As governments look for private-sector help without personal contact, a record number of government entities last month turned to DemandStar , an online eBidding network connecting local and national businesses with government entities, the company reported today.



April saw the fastest growth in over a decade as fifteen new government entities and thousands of new businesses joined DemandStar. Online eBidding procurement has been rapidly growing as governments are noticing and appreciating its many benefits, including money saved, more efficient processes achieved, higher amounts of bids per project submitted, and more quickly identifying the right supplier for the job. Now, in the throes of the Coronavirus pandemic and its deadly COVID-19 disease, even more governments and suppliers are swiftly joining DemandStar’s eBidding procurement network so they can quickly secure the products and services essential to their communities’ health, safety and growth.

“As a nation, and ultimately globally, communities small and large are coming together to support one another during the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ben Vaught, CEO of DemandStar. “It gives us great honor to help these communities utilize eBidding to secure the essential services and goods they need right now.”

The new government entities vary, incorporating governments at the city and county levels and those in the fields of education, aviation and entertainment, including the following:

City of Destin, Florida City of Brandenton Beach, Florida Columbus Consolidated Government, Georgia Dekalb Park District, Illinois Fond Du Lac County, Wisconsin Jacksonville Aviation Authority, Florida James City County, Virginia McLennan County, Texas Minneapolis Public Schools, Minnesota Moore County Schools, North Carolina Putnam County BOCC, Florida Quincy Gadsden Airport Authority, Florida Spring Valley Branch Association, California Village of Oswego, Illinois Vizacaya Museum and Gardens, Florida

Government partners and businesses looking to join DemandStar’s eBidding procurement marketplace can learn more at https://network.demandstar.com/ . DemandStar will immediately onboard any municipality at no cost so they can immediately reach the suppliers vital to their communities.

ABOUT DEMANDSTAR

DemandStar builds communities by connecting government entities quickly and efficiently with quality suppliers of all sizes. Founded in 1998, they pioneered the online marketplace concept for bidding on government contracts and now serves as the gateway for B2B partnerships between governments and suppliers both locally and nationally throughout the United States. For more information or for government entities and suppliers interested in joining DemandStar’s network, please visit www.demandstar.com or call (206) 940-0305.

