Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to To Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . (Nasdaq: STSA) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that John Kollins, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 3th, 2020 Time: 1:00 pm Eastern Time Webcast: Webcast Link

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.satsumarx.com . The webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the presentation ends and will be accessible for 90 days.



About Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

The format will include video & audio company presentations, interactive panels, and 1x1 meetings conducted via organized conference calls. This virtual gathering of over 400 public & private healthcare companies and 2,500 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs will address near- and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current mechanisms driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

For further information, please visit: www.Jefferies.com/Conferences

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine, STS101. STS101 is a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), which can be quickly and easily self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, nasal delivery device. In developing STS101, Satsuma has applied proprietary nasal drug delivery, dry-powder formulation, and engineered drug particle technologies to create a compact, simple-to-use, non-injectable DHE product that can be rapidly self-administered in a matter of seconds. The Company believes STS101 would, if approved, be an attractive migraine treatment option for many patients and may enable a larger number of people with migraine to realize the long-recognized therapeutic benefits of DHE therapy. STS101 has undergone extensive pre-clinical development, completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and is currently in Phase 3 development.

Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com

INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS :

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com