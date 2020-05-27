Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market 2020: Covid-19 Impact on Global Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Application Delivery Networks (AND) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4801558-global-application-delivery-networks-and-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

The network traffic patterns have dramatically changed in the past decade from transaction-oriented applications to bandwidth-intensive applications, supporting ERPs, video, voice and unstructured data. The new advent of virtualization, cloud-computing, and big-data has augmented the demand for highly efficient and secure corporate networks. The biggest challenge for enterprises today is to combat the tough competitive environments, while enhancing their productivity. Enterprises are now emphasizing on ensuring security and quickly responding to the changing business needs; thereby optimizing and securing the flow of data, to all users, on all networks, while also helping in sustainable competitive advantage.The Application Delivery Network technology deals with the demand for greater application mobility and security in a distributed enterprise. ADN helps in classifying and prioritizing applications, content, and user access in real-time. It helps in acceleration of internal, external, and real-time applications across distributed enterprises. The technology also helps in securing information from malicious applications and content, while delivering fast, secure, and available applications across the enterprise, while controlling the rising network management costs. Application Performance Monitoring (APM), WAN optimization, and secure web gateway technologies are combined together by ADN to give a complete visibility and control over user and application performance. Due to this, critical applications and information can be delivered for business needs.GIR expects an increasing adoption of ADN solutions, as major vendors are rigorously working towards building cost-effective solutions, in an effort to reduce the overall cost incurred by end-users. The total market is expected to grow from $4.53 billion in 2016 to $8.25 billion by 2021, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2016 to 2021

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

F5 Networks

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Radware

Array Networks

Aryaka Networks

A10 Networks

Blue Coat Systems

Brocade

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard (HP)

Juniper Networks

Oracle Corporation

Riverbed Technology

Verizon

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

High-tech

Education

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail

Others

Major Type as follows:

Application delivery controllers (ADC)

WAN Optimization controllers (WOC)

Application Security Equipments

Application Gateways

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4801558-global-application-delivery-networks-and-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

2.2 Regional Demand

2.3 Regional Trade

….

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 F5 Networks

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Citrix Systems, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Radware

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Array Networks

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Aryaka Networks

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 A10 Networks

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Blue Coat Systems

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Brocade

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 Dell, Inc.

3.10.1 Company Information

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.10.4 Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)