Coronavirus - South Africa: 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa

A total of 9214 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Sadly, we report 43 new COVID-19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Exercise caution when using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, especially on children’s hands.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
