Scotch Whisky Cask Brokers VCL Vintners Announce Over £50million Under Management, 540% avg Whisky Returns Over a Decade
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an ever changing world, it’s comforting to know that some things remain just as good as ever. Scotch whisky is one of those things.
It’s popularity continues to increase and it dominates all other treasured assets from a profit perspective. In fact, according to The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, it has demonstrated returns of 540% over just the last decade. On top of that, it is positioned to experience another period of significant growth over the coming decades.
The cask whisky investment market, in particular, has flourished throughout the lockdown- with Scotland’s distilleries shut down prices for pre-existing casks have been subject to blistering growth patterns and here at VCL Vintners we believe that this growth is just the tip of the iceberg.
VCL Vintners are a London based brokerage specialising in the sourcing and managing of investment grade cask Scotch whisky. Having steadily grown in market presence over the past ten years, we are now one of the UK’s largest cask brokers with assets of approximately £50 million under management. Client profiles vary from retail purchasers to multi-millionaire professional investors, and individual cask prices follow suit ranging from £3,000 all the way up to £3,000,000. Whilst most traditional investments are subject to macroeconomic volatility, we believe that the single malt Scotch investment market offers a real opportunity for unparalleled growth within a very stable environment.
Our casks all come from 100-200 year old Scottish distilleries, are all fully insured and lying in HMRC bonded warehouses and all have a history of generating profit for their owners.
For further information on how to start your whisky investment portfolio please visit our website https://vclvintners.london or contact us on 0800 046 3333.
Stuart Thom
It’s popularity continues to increase and it dominates all other treasured assets from a profit perspective. In fact, according to The Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index, it has demonstrated returns of 540% over just the last decade. On top of that, it is positioned to experience another period of significant growth over the coming decades.
The cask whisky investment market, in particular, has flourished throughout the lockdown- with Scotland’s distilleries shut down prices for pre-existing casks have been subject to blistering growth patterns and here at VCL Vintners we believe that this growth is just the tip of the iceberg.
VCL Vintners are a London based brokerage specialising in the sourcing and managing of investment grade cask Scotch whisky. Having steadily grown in market presence over the past ten years, we are now one of the UK’s largest cask brokers with assets of approximately £50 million under management. Client profiles vary from retail purchasers to multi-millionaire professional investors, and individual cask prices follow suit ranging from £3,000 all the way up to £3,000,000. Whilst most traditional investments are subject to macroeconomic volatility, we believe that the single malt Scotch investment market offers a real opportunity for unparalleled growth within a very stable environment.
Our casks all come from 100-200 year old Scottish distilleries, are all fully insured and lying in HMRC bonded warehouses and all have a history of generating profit for their owners.
For further information on how to start your whisky investment portfolio please visit our website https://vclvintners.london or contact us on 0800 046 3333.
Stuart Thom
VCL Vintners
+448000463333
email us here