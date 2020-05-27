ManTech Appoints Peter Ward as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition for Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group

Career Growth Expert Will Accelerate ManTech’s Employee-Centric Culture

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has appointed Peter Ward as Vice President of Human Resources and Talent Acquisition for the company’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group.



Reporting to Bonnie Cook, Executive Vice President, Operations of MSS, Ward will leverage his two decades of experience in developing outstanding career opportunities to drive the company’s top strategic priority: nationwide recognition of ManTech as the government services contractor industry’s “employer of choice.”

“Peter Ward is the perfect match for ManTech’s culture of career enablement,” said Matt Tait, MSS President. “He will apply his proven skills to build on our company’s reputation as the most exciting place to work, and where all share our commitment to Bringing Digital to the Mission® for customers in innovative ways that safeguard national and homeland security.”

“We are delighted to welcome Peter, a professional whose experience maps to ManTech’s model of building lifelong, rewarding careers,” said Bonnie Cook. “At ManTech, great people are our most important asset.”

Prior to joining ManTech, Peter worked at BAE Systems for 19 years, most recently as Senior Director of Human Resources. In this role he served as a strategic business partner with senior leadership for all aspects of human resources. Among his many achievements: an employee engagement program that led to major gains in employee satisfaction and loyalty. He holds an MS in Organizational Leadership and MBA from Southern New Hampshire University, and a BS in Psychology from Plymouth State University.

