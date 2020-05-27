Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,634 in the last 365 days.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Announces Organizational Updates

Crista Caughlin, CFA, appointed lead manager of Mawer fixed income strategies

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crista Caughlin, CFA, who joined the firm on March 23rd, 2020, will become lead manager of Mawer’s Canadian Bond, Global Bond, and Canadian Money Market strategies effective May 27, 2020.

As of July 1, 2020, Paul Moroz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), will conclude his term as interim co-manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies and continue in his role as Mawer’s CIO and co-manager of Mawer’s Global Equity and Global Small Cap strategies.

James Redpath, CFA, current lead manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies, who has been on a personal leave of absence, has resigned from Mawer effective May 25, 2020 due to personal health reasons.

Ms. Caughlin was previously Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and Head of Macro Research and Strategy, at Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management (CC&L), which she joined in 2001. She held multiple roles within CC&L’s fixed income team, initially focusing on trading and portfolio construction before expanding into macro research and interest rate strategies. 

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years across all major asset classes. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

For more information:
Allison Webb
Chief Marketing Officer
+1 403 776 1124
awebb@mawer.com




Primary Logo

You just read:

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Announces Organizational Updates

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.