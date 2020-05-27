Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,634 in the last 365 days.

Flair Launches Comfort Choice Seating

When you’re ready to fly, we’ll be here

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair is pleased to announce Comfort Choice Seating, giving passengers more choices during their travels. Recent studies have shown that low-fare travel is important to Canadians. However, many have been hesitant to fly due to the recent events, affecting all airline travel.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 for $49 CAD., passengers booking seats in rows two to six will be able to take advantage of a middle-seat-free-experience. Comfort Choice Seating comes in addition to our industry-leading cleaning protocols that include disinfecting the aircraft at each stop using a state-of-the-art sanitizing product that lasts up to 10 days on a hard surface.

“We have heard and listened to the feedback passengers have given, and we are offering choices to enhance your Flair experience,” says John Mullins, Vice President, Customer Experience and Airports.

As Flair continues to evolve as an airline, the dedication to our passengers remains unchanged; your comfort, your choice.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent low-fare carrier, is democratizing domestic airfare to make it affordable and accessible for all Canadians. Flair flies across Canada into the major city centers.

For more information please visit www.flyflair.com

Jamina Kotak
Flair Airlines
7808879209
jamina.kotak@flyflair.com

You just read:

Flair Launches Comfort Choice Seating

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.