Bellicum to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Conference Details:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Format: Fireside Chat

Investor Summit Virtual Summer Summit

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. EDT

Format: Presentation

Live webcasts of the fireside chat and presentation may be accessed from the Events & Presentation section of the Bellicum website. An archived version of each webcast will be available for replay immediately following the event.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com .

