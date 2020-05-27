Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Envisagenics presents latest case study at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2020

SMi reports: Envisagenics will be presenting latest case study on RNA-therapeutics for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

LONDON, KENSINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Envisagenics is a spin out of the world-renowned Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) from the laboratory of Dr. Adrian R. Krainer, an expert in the field of splicing. The Krainer laboratory was the first to perform in-vitro splicing studies, identify the regulatory proteins of alternative splicing, discover the involvement of spliceosomal proteins in cancer and genetic diseases and finally prove the efficacy of RNA therapeutics to cure disease with the FDA approval of Spinraza for treatment of Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

Envisagenics will be presenting the latest case study on day one of the conference discussing:

Case study: Discovery and development of RNA-therapeutics for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

• Envisagenics’ SpliceCore platform integrates proprietary machine learning algorithms, high performance computing, and RNA-splicing analytics to identify disease-specific alternatively spliced RNA that will function as therapeutic targets
• Discovery of TNBC specific splicing isoforms
• Design and development of RNA-therapeutics targeting TNBC specific splicing isoforms using machine learning
• Functional qualification of SpliceCore designed ASOs
Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO and Co-founder, Envisagenics

Dr. Maria Luisa Pineda is the co-founder and CEO of Envisagenics, Inc. a biotech spinout of Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory that integrates proprietary machine learning algorithms, high performance computing, and RNA-splicing analytics to identify disease-specific splicing variants as therapeutic targets. Envisagenics has leveraged its SpliceCore® software platform for therapeutic development with its first pipeline of assets in triple negative breast cancer.

The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr4
Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery

Main conference: 16th – 17th September 2020
London, UK

For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088

About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

