Ruhnn to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- HANGZHOU, China, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader (“KOL”) facilitator in China, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Institutional Capital Advisory (ICA) Asia Pacific Opportunities Virtual Summit, June 4, 2020
     
  • Bank of America Securities 2020 Innovative China Virtual Conference, June 12, 2020

The Company’s management will participate in virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout these events. For additional information, please contact your respective institutional sales representative at each sponsoring organization.

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet KOL facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both full-service and platform models. The Company’s full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. The platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL’s social media spaces to third-party merchants. As of December 31, 2019, the Company had 159 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 201.5 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit: ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited
Sterling Song
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +86-571-2825-6700
E-mail: ir@ruhnn.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: ruhnn@thepiacentegroup.com

 

