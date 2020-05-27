GTA new home market slow in April

A total of 771 new homes was sold in April, down 80 per cent from April 2019 and 78 per cent below the 10-year average.

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GTA new home market saw record low new home sales numbers in April, the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) announced today.

It was the lowest April for total new home sales, as well as single-family and condominium apartment sales, since Altus Group, BILD’s official source for new home market intelligence, started tracking in 2000.

A total of 771 new homes was sold in April, down 80 per cent from April 2019 and 78 per cent below the 10-year average. Single-family homes, including detached, linked, and semi-detached houses and townhouses (excluding stacked townhouses), accounted for 301 new home sales, down 62 per cent from last April and 79 per cent below the 10-year average.

Sales of new condominium apartments, including units in low, medium and high-rise buildings, stacked townhouses and loft units, at 470 units sold, were down 85 per cent from April 2019 and 78 per cent below the 10-year average.

“The plunge in new home sales in April came as both builders and potential buyers stepped back from the heated activity of the first quarter, adjusting to the new reality ushered in by COVID-19,” said Patricia Arsenault, Altus Group’s Executive Vice President, Data Solutions. “Most planned new project launches were put on hold, sales programs for existing projects moved to virtual or by- appointment-only models, and short-term home-buying plans were disrupted by employment uncertainty, as well as the challenges of stay-at-home routines.”

Total new home remaining inventory decreased slightly from the previous month, to 13,851 units. Remaining inventory includes units in preconstruction projects, in projects currently under construction, and in completed buildings.

The benchmark prices for both new condominium apartments and new single-family homes increased slightly in April compared to the previous month. The benchmark price for new condo apartments was $984,369, which was up 29.8 per cent over the last 12 months, and the benchmark price for new single-family homes was $1,117,955, which was down 0.2 per cent over the last 12 months.

“As we expected, the April new home sales numbers reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the GTA economy,” said David Wilkes, BILD President & CEO. “The good news is, the residential and commercial building and development industry, along with the professional renovations industry, is positioned to play a significant role in the recovery of our region and Ontario. In the coming weeks, we’ll be putting forward recommendations for all three levels of government that can accelerate the healing of our economy.”

April New Home Sales by Municipality: **

April 2020 Condominium Apartments Single-family Total Region 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2018 Durham 6 40 5 73 127 80 79 167 85 Halton 28 42 58 48 88 76 76 130 134 Peel 24 760 258 53 269 138 77 1,029 396 Toronto 320 1,030 596 8 52 12 328 1,082 608 York 92 1,206 332 119 257 131 211 1,463 463 GTA 470 3,078 1,249 301 793 437 771 3,871 1,686

With 1,500 member companies, BILD is the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the Greater Toronto Area. The building and renovation industry provides $33 billion in investment value and employs 271,000 people in the region. BILD is proudly affiliated with the Ontario and Canadian Home Builders' Associations.

