WhoaZone Wins 2019 Green Project of the Year Award
Accelerate Indiana Municipalities Awards Empire Recreation Managements’ WhoaZone a “Green Award” for Providing Sustainable Summer Fun
Cities and towns are dedicated to promoting a high quality of life through strategies that harness their community’s strengths. In Whiting that dedication is evident in the WhoaZone.”MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Recreation Management (ERM) is pleased to announce that their WhoaZone at Whihala Beach, located in Whiting Indiana, was recently awarded Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) prestigious Green Project of the Year 2019. WhoaZone earned the award for being a nature-based destination along Lake Michigan.
— Matt Greller
“We are excited to win this award”, says Mike Martin, executive director of Empire Recreation Management, “and are grateful to the city of Whiting for allowing us the opportunity to bring our unique form of family recreation to the shores of Lake Michigan”. Martin Adds, “a number of years ago we made a fundamental shift and started looking to create a private/public recreation model, one that enticed state and local governments to take advantage of significant geographical assets to generate equitable recreation opportunities and additional revenues for their constituents”, he adds, “the city of Whiting was one of the first to embrace this model and has proven it to be a huge success for both the town, and the neighboring communities.”
“The WhoaZone connects Hoosiers to one of the state’s greatest natural resources in a fun way,” Aim CEO Matt Greller said. “Cities and towns are dedicated to promoting a high quality of life through strategies that harness their community’s strengths. In Whiting that dedication is evident in the WhoaZone, as well as other local projects.”
The WhoaZone is a floating water park comprised of slides, trampolines, towers, wiggle bridges and more and provides high energy fun for both young and old. WhoaZone has (4) locations in Texas, Michigan, and Indiana and are rapidly expanding nationwide. Typically the parks are open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. To find out more about WhoaZone, you can visit their website at www.whoa.zone.
About WhoaZone --- WhoaZone is an inflatable on-water obstacle course that provides hours of high-energy fun for persons of all ages. With locations in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, WhoaZone was designed to ensure every guest has an amazing experience, and is the perfect attraction for those seeking over-the-top adventures, mind-blowing acrobatic thrills, and safe, yet fun, athletic challenges.
About Empire Recreation Management --- ERM is a turn-key resource that provides planning, design, installation, training and operational support to commercial recreation operators worldwide. ERM was designed to help owners maximize their investments and to help them optimize the revenue potential of their recreation facility.
About Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (AIM) --- Since the 1890s, Aim, formerly the Indiana Association of Cities and Towns, has been an advocate for Indiana municipalities. Aim is the official voice of municipal government in Indiana, with more than 460 cities and towns as members. Our purpose is to foster, promote and advocate for the success of Hoosier municipalities as laboratories of innovation, hubs of talent and the engines driving our state’s economy.
For more information about WhoaZone or Empire Recreation Management, please contact Jen Rice at 608-716-9354.
#######
Jen Rice
Empire Recreation Management
+1 608-716-9354
email us here